Those who were waiting for the international version of vanilla Reno3, here is good news for them. Oppo is going to release the international version of the vanilla Reno3 for all the Oppo’s users across the globe on March 16. Last year in December, in China, Oppo announced Reno3 and Reno3 Pro 5G but these devices were not available for international users.

The international version of Oppo Reno3 will have a dual punch-hole selfie camera and 64MP main camera. The phone will be running on Helio P95 chipset.

Oppo Reno3 to be Launched on March 16

The announcement of the international version of Oppo Reno3 comes from a video on Oppo’s official Facebook profile. In the video, it shows the device in its Aurora Blue colour

This upcoming international version of Reno3 will be having a 6.4-inch FHD+ display. You will get to experience a waterdrop notch for the 44MP selfie. The phone will be having an under-display fingerprint reader.

When it comes to the back of the phone, it will be having a three-camera array with a 48PM main shooter, 13MP telephoto snapper, 8MP ultrawide module and a 2MP monochrome unit. Plus, the Helio P90 chipset will be paired with 8GB RAM. The powerhouse of the none will be backed by 4,025 mAh battery.

