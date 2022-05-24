OPPO Reno8 Series is Now Official- Check out the Key Specs of the Series

After getting many leaks and renders, we know finally get official information about the series. OPPO Reno8 series is now official. The series includes three smartphones, Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Reno8 Pro+. All these phones have come with many amazing features. One of the prominent features is that Reno8 Pro has come with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. There are some common specs among these three models. All three models have AMOLED displays, 50МP main cameras and 4,500 mAh batteries with 80W SuperVOOC flash charging support. Let’s discuss the key specs of the OPPO Reno8 series.

Reno8 Pro+

The most powerful model among the series is Reno8 Pro+. The phone has a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED with a punch-hole cutout for its 32MP selfie camera. The phone has extremely thin bezels – 2.37mm top and bottom bezels while the side ones measure in at just 1.4mm.

Additionally, the phone is powered by the Dimensity 8100 Max paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. If we talk about its back camera setup, it houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor which promises better AI noise reduction and 4K Ultra Night Video. The second cam on the back is an 8MP ultrawide snapper while the third is a 2MP macro shooter.

Furthermore, the phone runs Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1. As mentioned earlier, the phone has a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support.

Pricing and availability:

OPPO Reno8 Pro+ comes in grey, black and green colours. The sale will begin in China starting from June 1

8/256GB storage model retails for CNY 3,699 ($556)

12/256GB trim goes for CNY 3,999 ($600)

Reno8 Pro

Oppo Reno8 Pro is the first commercially announced phone with Qualcomm’s brand new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. It has a 6.62-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the Pro model also has a 32MP front camera. While at the back, it has the same 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, 8MP ultrawide snapper and 2MP macro camera as on the Reno8 Pro+ model.

The rest of the specs include ColorOS 12.1 with Android 12. It also has a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging.

Pricing and Availability:

Reno8 Pro comes in blue, black and gradient colours. The actual sale will begin on June 11 in China.

8/128GB model costs CNY 2,999 ($450)

8/256GB model costs CNY 3,199 ($480)

12/256GB variant is available at CNY 3,499 ($525)

Reno8

The last and most affordable phone of the series is Reno8. IT has a 6.43 inches AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, the phone has a 50MP MP main shooter alongside a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP macro camera.

Additionally, the phone is powered by the MediaTek’s Dimensity 1300 chipset at the helm. It also has a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W charging. Reno8 features Color OS12.1 on the software side.

Pricing and Availability:

Reno8 comes in blue, black and gradient colours. The actual sale will begin on June 1 in China.