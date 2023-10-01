OPPO just announced its budget-friendly smartphone A18 in the UAE. The smartphone shares similar specifications to the Oppo A38, which was unveiled earlier this month and is now available in the UAE and India. Now, the company is planning to launch OPPO A18 in Pakistan. The phone has a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and a 5,000mAh non-removable battery. Let’s have a deep look at the key specs of the phone.

OPPO to Soon Launch Budget-Friendly A18 in Pakistan

First of all, the phone will be available in black and blue colour options. It will have a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display. The Oppo A18 comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a peak brightness level of 720nits, and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.90 per cent. The dual-SIM supported handset ships with Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1.

The Oppo A18 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with Mali G52 MC2 GPU. It has 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. You can expand the storage up to 1TB via microSD card. The handset also offers a virtual RAM extension of up to another 4GB.

In the camera department, a vertically placed pill-shaped module is available in the top left corner of the Oppo A18. It features an 8MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, a 5MP front camera is available at the front house in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

Oppo A18 has a 5,000mAh battery. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It supports 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and USB Type-C for connectivity. The handset also has a 3.5mm audio jack. It weighs 188 grams and measures 163.74mm x 75.03mm x 8.16mm in size.

OPPO has not revealed the price of the phone yet. By seeing its specs we can safely say that it won’t cost much. Also, OPPO will launch this phone in Pakistan by the end of this month.

See Also: Will OPPO Replace Your Smartphone’s Battery For Free? Check it out Here