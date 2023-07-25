PAFLA, MMBL Sign Strategic Partnership To Promote Freelancing in Pakistan

Pakistan Freelancers’ Association (PAFLA) and Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) signed a strategic partnership to bolster financial literacy, inclusivity, and entrepreneurship across the country.

Under the collaboration, PAFLA and Mobilink Microfinance Bank will organize events and workshops, provide support to freelancers, offer academic assistance and establish incubation centers across Pakistan. Besides, the two partners will also collaboratively conduct roadshows and executive events across Pakistan.

In this connection, The MoU was signed by Ghazanfar Azzam, President and CEO of Mobilink Bank and CEO PAFLA Tufail Ahmed Khan at Mobilink Bank’s Headquarters in Islamabad. Co-founder PAFLA Ibrahim Amin was also present on the occasion.

Through this strategic alliance and shared commitment, PAFLA and Mobilink Bank will strive to empower entrepreneurs and drive economic growth. Further, the Bank will open Freelancer Accounts for existing and new members of PAFLA besides providing them mentorship, training, learning opportunities, and co-working spaces across different cities.

These educational events will play a crucial role in creating awareness and understanding of the app’s features. By educating the public on the app’s functionalities, Mobilink Bank is committed to encouraging its adoption and enabling a greater number of individuals to access its inclusive digital and financial services.

CEO PAFLA Tufail Ahmed Khan said, “The trend of freelancing in Pakistan has been on the rise but there is a big room to further promote this workstyle across the country through providing training and capacity building programs to our people, particularly youth. In this regard, responsible institutions should come forward and play their crucial role in fostering human talent in the country.”

Co-founder and Chairman PAFLA Ibrahim Amin said, “The freelancers are playing a crucial role in bringing foreign exchange to the country. Our banks should provide them with easy account facilities by which they can serve the nation well without any issues and challenges.

