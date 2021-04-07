Pakistan Citizen Portal adds ‘Land Grabbing’ category

Prime Minister Imran Khan has created exclusive category in the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP), which is run under his oversight, to receive and investigate land grabbing complaints.

The people of Pakistan who have been victims of land grabbing, also known as ‘qabza mafia,’ are unhappy with the assistance they are seeking from the police in reclaiming their land can now file a report with the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP), which has been extended to include a land grabbing category in order to enhance public service delivery.

The prime minister stated that the federal government was steadfast in its efforts to prevent land grabbing in the region. The premier has ordered stringent legal measures at different levels of government, both at the federal and provincial levels, to make this happen, according to an official release.

وزیراعظم پاکستان عمران خان کی ہدایت پر قبضہ مافیا کے خلاف گھیرا تنگ کرنے کی تیاریاں pic.twitter.com/7cDMhOKoLP — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 6, 2021

According to the PCP Manual, concerns about matters that include court cases will not be accepted by the portal, but “complaints of overseas Pakistanis will be examined into it as a primary consideration,” according to the statement.

Following that, the prime minister ordered that all chief secretaries engage with heads of concerned agencies, development authority, commissioners, RPOs, DCs, and DPOs to remind them of the urgency of the matter and concerns related to it.

In the case of private affairs, the prime minister advised that rather than take action right away, the complaints should be thoroughly investigated after hearing both sides.

Furthermore, it will assist the authorities in being aware of the grey areas of administration, collecting analytics for policy development, assessing the performance/efficiency of the officials involved, and keeping them responsible in the event of incompetence or laxity.