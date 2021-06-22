PM Imran Khan “Different societies have Different Norms” and Twitter is Furious

In a recent interview with Jonathan Swan on “Axios on HBO,” Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed his thoughts on “rape” and “temptation.”

Many people in the country are divided by Khan’s opinions on the subject since he believes that women are raped because they have “few clothing.”

Anchorperson: You were accused of rape victim blaming, how do you respond to that? PM Imran Khan: It is #SuchNonsense PM talked about different societies having different norms #PMIKonHBOMax pic.twitter.com/tOSgs1AuOc — PTI USA Official (@PTIOfficialUSA) June 21, 2021

As we know, living in an Islamic state has its own rules and obligations which we cant be ignored. There are teachings for men and women to follow in accordance to Islam. Prime minister Imran khan delivered his statement upon question asked by the journalist in an interview regarding ‘Rape culture’. Following his question, PM said, “different societies have different culture” and our religion doesn’t allow for both men and women to wear unreasonable clothing. That we believe is ‘TRUE’.

Temptation arises among both genders upon revealing bodies and its possible until you are not a robot. Though rape is a highly condemnable evil in the society which needs to be eradicated once and for all, however, living in the state where our religion teaches us to dress in moderation to stay away from such evil.

IK’s comments on the subject have sparked unnecessary outrage on social media, with many expressing their displeasure and encouraging others to criticize PM for his insensitive words. The hashtags “Imran Khan” and “Rape apologist picked PM” have been trending on Twitter since Monday morning.

You can twist the words no matter what, this is not what he said, he blamed society not the women. And yes cultural imperialism is a thing. — أنا دمي فلسطيني‏‏🇵🇸 (@imranulumer) June 21, 2021

cant believe I am defending imran khan but what he said is true..u dont live in an ideal society. its always smart to adjust according to the society.. — ProudCommunist (@CommunistVik) June 21, 2021

Is asking women to dress modestly a crime?? — Hameed Pasha حمید پاشا (@demuremystique) June 21, 2021



