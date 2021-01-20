Prime Minister launches 3G/4G services in Waziristan

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan declared that 3G/4G internet services will resume in Waziristan.

After issuing cheques among families under the Ehsaas Kafalat scheme, the premier remarked at the ceremony that the issuance of these cheques was just the start. He added that by next year, more funding would be pumped into the program so that more loans could be offered to the individuals.

“I know that 3G and 4G is essential for education and growth. This has been a massive youth demand especially in times of Covid-19”, he said.

He proceeded to clarify that “security issues” were a big reason for the delay in offering 3G/4G internet services. They try to incite young people against Pakistan. “That’s why there was a problem with 3G/4G services that could also be used by terrorists,” the premier said. The PM said, however, he talked to his law enforcement agencies about how our young people need it, and that’s why this service will become operational from today.

The prime minister reported that in Waziristan, about 70 percent of the population lives below the poverty line. That’s why we have the Ehsaas scheme, which aims to boost those who live below the poverty line by supplying them with cash stipends and scholarships.