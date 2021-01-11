Prime Minister Imran Khan has formally launched the Special Technology Zones Authority with the aim of promoting the IT sector. He said that to meet the demands of the contemporary world, information technology is a revolutionary sector that needed to be exploited by companies in the country

He further added that only those companies gained during coronavirus pandemic that adapted to IT well in time while addressing the launching ceremony of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA). The purpose of the establishment of special technology zones is to give incentives to the IT sector in order to make it flourish for the benefit of the country.

Pakistan Launches Special Technology Zones Authority

According to PM, We should have taken this step earlier for the development of all sectors and economy. “Pakistan is trying to remove the hurdles in the way of IT companies. We want to incentivize our IT sector so that it leads to job creation and increases our IT exports. We hope to attract investment from abroad too” the PM added.

He further noted that the second biggest youngest population in the world, Pakistan could get employment opportunities by utilizing the IT sector. Moreover, the Pakistani nationals working in other countries could also get benefit from the special technology zones.