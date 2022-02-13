According to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan has proposed a plan to build a semiconductors zone with the help of China. This new zone will help in converting Pakistan to self-sufficiency in modern gadgets and opening new avenues for development.

Pakistan Planning Semiconductors Zone with Chinese help – Fawad Chaudhry

“We want Chinese tech companies to come to Pakistan and make Pakistan a hub of semiconductors manufacturing,” he said.

Fawad also served as a federal minister for science and technology and during that tenure, he signed many MoUs and agreements on semiconductors technology and also collaborated with China to train Pakistanis in semiconductors skills. “We would also like to start semiconductor designing in Pakistan”.

“I’m very happy to tell you that Chinese investors are very keen to join hands with Pakistan and the technology zone will be converted into a semiconductor zone,” he mentioned.

Fawad further said there was a huge area in science and technology where both countries can cooperate. He also said that mobile phones were now being assembled in Pakistan but they would like to take a step further and start full-fledged manufacturing of mobile phones in Pakistan.

He hoped many Chinese technologies companies would come to Pakistan after the visit of the prime minister to China because semi-conductor was a core element of every technology, which would help bring value addition to the local manufacturing products.

It is pertinent to mention that during his visit, the prime minister held a series of meetings with leaders of China’s leading technology companies, and both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in software development, information and communication technology, medical diagnostic, and other related sectors.

Source: The News