Fawad Chaudhry Announces “biggest scholarship in Pakistan”

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, has announced the “biggest scholarship in Pakistan”. The ministry also announced that the government will accord scholarship from matriculation to PhD. The announcement was made in a meeting today. The meeting of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology was held under the chairmanship of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed.

During the meeting, the ministry said that Rs10,000 per month will be awarded to 10 matric toppers of each district, while the FA planned to give Rs12,000 per month to the first 10 toppers of each district.

“After 15 years we have completed the boards of various agencies of the ministry,”

he added.

In addition, he further said that dialysis machines will soon be manufactured in the country. He further said that Pakistan will start making health devices from this year in the country.

“Bringing an electronic vehicle is a great achievement for us,”

he added.

Just recently, Chaudhry has revealed that the government will soon finalise the mechanism to implement ‘Electric Vehicle Policy for 4-Wheelers’ in the country. He is hopeful that this step will boost the economy, reduce pollution levels and increase employment opportunities in the transport sector.

Source: Geo News