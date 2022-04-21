Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf makes yet another Record

It took only a couple of minutes....

Ayesha KhanLast Updated: Apr 21, 2022
Tehreek-e-insaf

On Wednesday night, former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan broke the internet, and most likely a world record on Twitter, in just a few minutes.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first-ever audio session on Twitter Spaces, where he touched on numerous issues and answered questions posed by the public, was watched by half a million people from around the world, according to PTI leader Dr Arslan Khalid.

The highlight for Tehreek-e-insaf fans in Pakistan and abroad, however, was being able to express their support and worry to their leader. “How are you doing?” a concerned fan said, formally kicking off the over-an-hour-long session.

In response to an inquiry regarding a threat to his life during today’s rally in Lahore, Mr Khan stated that he would attend whatever.

“Minar-i-Pakistan is unique in that it is where the Pakistan resolution was delivered. Indian Muslims made the decision to seek [their] own [home]land. There will also be a debut of our independence movement. “I expect a record number of people to attend,” he predicted.

“From the place where a resolution for a separate homeland was passed years ago, we will begin our fight for freedom,” he said.

During the unprecedented online session, he encouraged supporters not to criticise Pakistan’s military forces.

“Without our army, we cannot survive,” he remarked, adding that the army is more important to Pakistan than Imran Khan.

