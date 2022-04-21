Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf makes yet another Record It took only a couple of minutes....

On Wednesday night, former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan broke the internet, and most likely a world record on Twitter, in just a few minutes.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first-ever audio session on Twitter Spaces, where he touched on numerous issues and answered questions posed by the public, was watched by half a million people from around the world, according to PTI leader Dr Arslan Khalid.

Massive and record breaking response on today's live session. First ever @TwitterSpaces experience with such huge nos, few areas of improvement noted for future ones. A max of 162k listeners at one time while 500k tuned in during the one hr session.#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/AZ1fJTnddz — Dr Arslan Khalid (@arslankhalid_m) April 20, 2022

The highlight for Tehreek-e-insaf fans in Pakistan and abroad, however, was being able to express their support and worry to their leader. “How are you doing?” a concerned fan said, formally kicking off the over-an-hour-long session.

In response to an inquiry regarding a threat to his life during today’s rally in Lahore, Mr Khan stated that he would attend whatever.

“Minar-i-Pakistan is unique in that it is where the Pakistan resolution was delivered. Indian Muslims made the decision to seek [their] own [home]land. There will also be a debut of our independence movement. “I expect a record number of people to attend,” he predicted.

“From the place where a resolution for a separate homeland was passed years ago, we will begin our fight for freedom,” he said.

What a moment, Imran Khan's space session breaks the internet in Pakistan. Congratulations to @arslankhalid_m, @agentjay2009 and @MoizUrRehman_ for hosting it, what an honor, #PTISMT is always ahead of the game, keeps innovating! So lucky to be part of IK's team. Historic ✌️ pic.twitter.com/jgeLGaF8gK — Imran Ghazali (@ImranGhazaliPK) April 20, 2022

During the unprecedented online session, he encouraged supporters not to criticise Pakistan’s military forces.

“Without our army, we cannot survive,” he remarked, adding that the army is more important to Pakistan than Imran Khan.