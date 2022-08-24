The phone of Shahbaz Gill likely to be sent for forensic examination

In a sedition case, an extra district and sessions court in Islamabad detained PTI Leader Shahbaz Gill in police detention for 48 hours on Wednesday. However, the Punjab administration disputed the incarceration, resulting in a drama. However, Gill was eventually apprehended by Capital Police.

Following the instructions of the Islamabad High Court, Additional District and Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry heard the prosecution’s review plea (IHC).

During the raid, Shahbaz Gill, who was detained, told the journalists that the weapon did not belong to him. He suspected that it may be his security guard’s weapon or that it was deliberately placed there.

According to police sources, detectives have agreed to submit the mobile and satellite phones found from Gill’s room for forensic analysis after completing all legal processes.

He stated that the accused had been lying to the investigators and that a polygraph test was required.

He claimed that the duty magistrate had neglected many factors in dismissing the plea for additional physical remand. PEMRA had provided the prosecution with further information on the accused’s interview.

According to Rizwan Abbasi, the accused confirmed to the police that his only cell phone was with his driver. He said that the investigation officer had explicitly indicated that the prosecution needed to investigate numerous factors in addition to retrieving the gadgets.

According to sources, the police also brought Gill to Punjab House, where he used to maintain one room.