Pakistani students have achieved a great milestone at the 6th Huawei ICT Competition 2021-22. At the Global Final of the competition, which was held in Shenzhen, China, they were able to defeat opponents from all around the world. A ceremony was also held to honor the winners. During the ceremony, the deputy chief executive of Huawei Pakistan, Ahmed Bilal Masud said that the success of Pakistani students who attend schools without walls in the worldwide Huawei competition demonstrates that there is no substitute for devotion and effort. The three students who won the competition are Sateesh Kumar, Bhagchand Meghwar, and Iqra Fatima.

Pakistani Students Achieve Milestone by Winning 6th Huawei ICT Competition

The attendees were informed that Mr. Kumar is from an unmapped village in Tharparkar, whereas Bhagchand Meghwar hails from a village in the Dadu district. In this regard, Mr. Masud said,

This proves that now, nobody in Pakistan can say that they lack resources, internet at homes or there was not enough support to make a name. These gentlemen did not even have walls in the schools they went to for initial learning.

Similarly, he stated that the third member of the victorious team was a woman. “If she can overcome the difficulties, why can’t others?” he continued.

Ms. Fatima is a native of Bahawalpur who attended Bahawalpur University, whereas the other two members attended Mehran University Jamshoro. Huawei annually announces a competition, beginning at the local level, to encourage new students and recent graduates to excel in information technology (IT) services.

Six out of around 12,000 applicants in Pakistan in 2021 were chosen, and Huawei managers formed two teams for Pakistan: team 1 and team 2. Sateesh Kumar led team 1 to victory in the global championship, continuing its winning streak. The tournament attracted 150,000 aspirant students from over 2,000 universities in 85 nations and regions worldwide.

The winning team of the competition was awarded $20,000 in addition to mobile phones for each participant. The success of the 2021 competition, according to the director of public relations, Wu Han, demonstrates that young Pakistanis have enormous growth potential.

