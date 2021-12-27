Pakistani Students Crowned top spots in Middle-East ICT Competition

Pakistani students fetch top spots in the Middle-East ICT competition 2021. The winning team included two Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) students, Satesh Kumar and Bhagchand Meghwar, as well as Syeda Iqra Fatima from Islamia University Bahawalpur.

The Middle-East ICT competition was organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (KSA) in collaboration with Huawei Middle East.

The worldwide competition covers routing and switching, security, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, wireless LAN, and 5G, and students get preliminary roundups and training prior to the competition.

On Twitter, the Pakistani embassy in Saudi Arabia congratulated Pakistan’s winners.

Many Congratulations to Pakistani 🇵🇰students for winning 1st and 2nd 🥇🥈prizes in Huawei Competition for Communications & Information Technology Middle East 2021 held in Riyadh today, organised by the Ministry of Communications and IT, KSA in partnership with Huawei Middle East.

According to Arab News, the Pakistani team surpassed at every phase of the selection process and placed first and second in the grand final in Riyadh, citing Dr. Faheem Yar Khuhawar, an assistant professor at MUET.

The Middle East 2021 ICT competition drew a large number of top educational institutions. Around 15,000 students took part, but only 13 teams from ten different countries advanced to the Riyadh finals.

All teams had to take a written test and perform a lab job to address network challenges in the final round. In the meantime, the Pakistani embassy in the United Kingdom congratulated both victorious teams.