Pakistanis Hearing COVID-19 Messages Instead of Ring Tone on Making Calls

Fizza Atique Last Updated: Mar 24, 2020
1 minute read
Pakistanis Hearing COVID-19 Messages Instead of Ring Tone on Making Calls

Many Pakistani will have noticed the corona virus awareness messages instead of ringtones while making calls on different networks. EoceanEm, a leading enterprise mobility solutions provider in Pakistan has partnered with PTA with a purpose of providing such short COVID-19 messages to people.

PTA collaborates with EoceaEm Over COVID-19 Messages

Instead of ringtone, this message will be heard when a user makes call. This initiative was announced by Tania Aidrus, Head of digital Pakistan:

This is a very good initiative on government’s part and it is aiming at raising awareness among people regarding the spread of coronavirus and the damage it has done to the world.

Furthermore, the government has also launched chatbots to solve the concerns of people regarding the COVID-19. These chatbots will effectively address the queries from the people regarding this pandemic and will stop the spread of misinformation on social media.

No doubt, Government has taken all the precautionary measures to stop the spread of this disease however now its our social responsibility to stay at home and keep our self isolated from the world. Furthermore all the large giants have also incorporated work from home policy for the people which is also appreciated.

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Thanks to Apps Helping Us to Stay Connected

Fizza Atique

Fizza Atique is a Tech writer specializing in the intersection of tech and culture. She likes photography, VR, electronic music, coffee, and baking.
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
>
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker