Now the first time ever in Pakistan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched the Crypto Advisory Committee. The science and technology advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ziaullah Bangash, has announced that the inaugurating meeting of Pakistan’s first Crypto advisory committee will be held tomorrow. The Advisory Committee for Cryptocurrency and Cryptomining will be held to “review and discuss necessary steps to regulate, legalise, and necessary legislation.”

KPK Launches Pakistan’s First-Ever Crypto Advisory Committee

He also thanked the provincial assembly members who raised their voices towards the initiative and hoped that they would continue to carry out their efforts.

The first meeting of Advisory Committee for #Cryptocurrency and #Cryptomining in KP convened on Wednesday to review and discuss necessary steps to regulate, legalise, and necessary legislation. I'm thankful to @ZakaWaqar for his full cooperation and support to KP govt. pic.twitter.com/iNZHPivSXB — Zia Ullah Bangash (@ZiaBangashPTI) March 15, 2021

According to the advisor’s notification, the meeting will be held on Wednesday, 17/3/2021, at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Board. Due to the COVID-19 situation, the members will join the meeting online and in-person.

He also thanked Waqar Zaka for his full support and corporation. The social media sensation Waqar Zaka is making countless efforts to make authorities unban cryptocurrency in Pakistan. Social media users are appreciating Waqar’s endeavours.

He also claimed in a Facebook post that he convinced the KP government to launch the newly formed advisory committee.

