Pakistan’s first commercial court inaugurated in Lahore

Pakistan’s first commercial court is now established by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmad at the Lahore Judicial Complex.

The Punjab Commercial Courts Ordinance 2021, adopted by the provincial government, created the court. It was created in collaboration with the LHC as part of the reform framework for making it easier to conduct business.

The premium stated in his remarks that commercial courts are critical for the country’s economic prosperity. He praised Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan for establishing the first commercial court in Punjab, calling it a “revolutionary act.” He stated that matters involving companies needed to be settled as soon as possible since they had an indirect impact on the economy.

Today, under Ease of Doing Business Reform Framework, Inauguration Ceremony of the First Commercial Court in Lahore was organized by Planning & Development Board in collaboration with the Lahore High Court. pic.twitter.com/z0wfFKQNk3 — Ease of Doing Business Punjab (@eodbpunjab) June 5, 2021

The CJP emphasized that cases involving businesses needed to be determined quickly since they had an indirect impact on the economy. The application of the legislation was tied to a society’s advancement. He described the judiciary’s continuous work through the pandemic as a source of pride.

He hoped that the commercial court would make good rulings that would bring honour to the judiciary.

Under the leadership of Chief Justice Khan and Justice Jawad Hassan, the LHC spearheaded the movement to designate judges in civil courts to hear business cases.



