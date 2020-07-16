Civil Aviation Authority to start e-courts for public complains

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has stated that the CAA Director General will conduct an E-Kachehri (e-courts) online at 11a.m. on 20 July. Settling the complaints of the general population for an hour.

DGCAA will hold online E-Kachehri, on Monday 20-07-20 at 11AM for 01 hour, to resolve the grievances of the General Public.

Complainants are requested to write their complaint in comment box by mentioning their Name, Contact, Email & Name of the Airport during online E-Kachehri. pic.twitter.com/dXH54mr1I7 — PCAAOfficial (@official_pcaa) July 15, 2020

The web forum to listen and answer concerns from the public regarding the directives of the Prime Minister and Federal Aviation Minister. The e-Kacheri is being broadcast live on the Facebook account of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority at www.faceboook.com/pcaa.official.

What is E-court?

Countries like the UK, India, Australia, and the UAE have changed most of the online court operations to protect the lives of attorneys, lawyers, and the courts. E-Court is an electronic court that allows judges to judge matters. The lawyers can join in and put forward their arguments, but the execution will be a little complex.

The CAA has requested people to come forward with the concerns about any country’s airport. Using technology to settle grievances between people is a step in the right direction. Amid coronavirus when the international and domestic flight operations were resumed and complaints would be easier for passengers to lodge through online platforms. It’s up to CAA, however, in how long they’ll resolve the issue.