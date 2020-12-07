Pakistan’s National Carrier PTCL Integrates Avaya With Its Digital Education Platform, QTaleem

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), one of the leading telecom and ICT services providers in Pakistan, has partnered with Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) on QTaleem, an online digital learning education platform, part of the PTCL Education Cloud solution offering.

Launching nationwide, PTCL QTaleem delivers a 360-degree digital education experience, enabling school administrators, teachers and students to be as productive online as they are on-campus. Being fully cloud-based, it delivers an end-to-end school management system, offering multitenancy, regional language support, quick installation and onboarding, and the ability to host live and recorded video classes.

Hosted on the secure PTCL TIA942 Rated-3 Data Center, PTCL QTaleem enables the delivery of an entire educational experience, from online training to support for boarding and operations, through a single window. The application-based platform will make learning more engaging, creating a holistic learning experience.

Speaking on the partnership, Zarrar Hasham Khan, Chief Business Services Officer, PTCL, said, “As a national carrier, PTCL is enabling an online education framework that has the potential to help more than 53 million students across the country. With this strategic partnership, we are able to address the current challenges facing the education sector in the country by bringing transformational change to delivering education, which is in line with Digital Pakistan.”

Speaking on the occasion, Nour El Atassi, Director, Service Providers – APAC, Middle East and Africa, Avaya, said, “Our partnership with PTCL brings a video collaboration solution to schools across Pakistan, enabling learning to take place anytime and anywhere. The current scenario has proved that the dissemination of knowledge is not dependent on a physical campus or traditional classroom. We look forward to supporting the country as it massively expands its reach of knowledge across the board.”

Avaya Spaces, the all-in-one video collaboration app for the digital workplace, integrates with PTCL’s QTaleem and enables the delivery of seamless video classes. This integration brings a campus-like experience to virtual classes, leveraging Avaya Spaces’ ability to centralize voice, video, messaging, chat and task management into a single application accessible through a desktop or mobile. This solution will facilitate educational institutions, both on- and off-campus, as they move towards blended education models.