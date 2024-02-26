Baldur’s Gate 3 Continues Winning Streak With 5 Nominations

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a Dungeons and Dragons-inspired RPG by Larian Studios. Featuring both a single-player and joint element, players build their character by selecting a starting class, taking on quests, leveling up, and engaging in turn-based battles using the D&D 5th edition rule set. Since Baldur’s Gate 3 full release in August 2023, the game experienced both critical and commercial success. It won various awards including AIAS’s 37th DICE Awards as Game of the Year, with wins in four other categories as well. The worth mentioning point is that the game is up for five more awards again.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Continues Stream Of Success Into 2024

The game continues its stream of success into 2024 with 5 more nominations. The game dominated 2023’s gaming awards after its launch. It took home almost all the awards it was nominated for, including The Game Awards’ coveted Game of the Year. It has a 96% positive review score despite having over half a million total reviews.

In a recent development, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been nominated in five categories for Gayming Magazine’s Awards 2024. For all those unaware, these awards seek to showcase and celebrate LGBTQ+ representation in gaming and other forms of geek culture. The popular game is again up for another Game of the Year award, together with the Authentic Representation Award and Gayming Magazine Reader’s Award. Moreover, the game has two nominations for the Best LGBTQ Character Award for Dame Aylin and Shadowheart as well.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Up For 5 More Awards

Game of the Year

Gayming Magazine Reader’s Award

Authentic Representation Award

Best LGBTQ Character (Dame Aylin and Shadowheart)

Industry Diversity Award The Gayming Awards show is all set to take place in Los Angeles this year. It will be broadcast on Gayming Magazine’s Twitch and TikTok channels at 2 pm ET on April 7. So, are you guys excited?