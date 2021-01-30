Partnership with Peshawer Zalmi for PSL 6 Announced by Airlink Communications

Airlink Communication chairman Aslam Hayat Piracha and CEO Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha signed MOU with Peshawar Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi for PSL6 at Airlink’s state of the art assembly line facility in Lahore.

The company has been a strong advocate for investment in Pakistan. While it has hugely invested in the native industry with a state-of-the-art mobile assembly plant being set up in Lahore. It is the most innovative mobile phone assembly line in the state. The company has already signed contracts with Alcatel, TCL, iTel, and Tecno with all statutory approvals, and shall start assembly (Made in Pakistan mobile phones) in February 2021.

Airlink has been a diligent supporter of cricket in Pakistan and has been the partner of the Zalmi franchise for two years to promote the young and budding talent of the country.

You may be also interested in TCL joins hands with Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2020