Pay as Low as PKR 973 to buy Xiaomi Phones on Installments
There is good news for all Xiaomi smartphone lovers. The Alfa Mall is now offering Xiaomi phones in installments, which also include 0% markup plans. You will be able to find all your favorite Xiaomi smartphones in the Alfa Mall app, including the latest smartphones from the Redmi Note series and Poco series. We have listed the comprehensive installment plans of all Xiaomi phones in the given table.
|Product Name/Model
|Price
PKR
|3
Months0% Markup Plan
|6 months
0% Markup Plans
|9 months
0% Markup Plans
|12 months
|18 months
|24 months
|36 months
|Redmi A2+ (3+64 GB)
|21,000
|7,000
|3,500
|2,333
|2,139
|1,555
|1,264
|973
|Redmi 13C (6+128 GB)
|33,999
|11,333
|5,667
|3,770
|3,462
|2,518
|2,047
|1,576
|Redmi 12 (8+128 GB)
|39,999
|13,333
|6,667
|4,444
|4,073
|2,963
|2,408
|1,854
|Redmi Note 12 (8+128 GB)
|51,999
|17,333
|8,667
|5,778
|5,296
|3,852
|3,130
|2,410
|Redmi Note 12 (8+256 GB)
|66,999
|22,333
|11,167
|7,444
|6,823
|4,963
|4,033
|3,105
|Redmi Note 13 (9+256GB)
|66,999
|22,333
|11,167
|7,444
|6,823
|4,963
|4,033
|3,105
|Redmi Note 13 Pro (8+256GB)
|94,999
|28,333
|14,167
|9,444
|8,656
|6,296
|5,117
|3,940
|Redmi Note 13 Pro (12+512GB)
|100,999
|33,666
|16,833
|11,222
|10,286
|7,481
|6,090
|4,691
|Redmi Note 13 ProPlus 5G (12+512GB)
|155,999
|52,000
|26,000
|17,333
|15,887
|11,555
|9,391
|7,231
|Poco C65 (6+128GB)
|39,999
|13,333
|6,667
|4,444
|4,073
|2,963
|2,408
|1,854
|Poco C65 (8+256GB)
|51,999
|17,333
|8,667
|5,778
|5,296
|3,852
|3,130
|2,410
|POCO X6 PRO (12+256GB)
|145,999
|48,666
|24,333
|16,222
|14,869
|10,814
|8,789
|6,767
|POCO N6 PRO (12GB+256GB)
|99,999
|33,333
|16,667
|11,111
|10,104
|7,407
|6,020
|4,635
However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah charges a 2.5% processing fee of the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or by calling 021-111-225-111.
In conclusion, Alfa Mall is excited to bring the latest Xiaomi smartphones with convenient 0% markup installment plans. It understands the importance of staying connected with cutting-edge technology and making it easier for you to buy your favorite Xiaomi device.
