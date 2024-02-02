Pay as Low as PKR 973 to buy Xiaomi Phones on Installments

There is good news for all Xiaomi smartphone lovers. The Alfa Mall is now offering Xiaomi phones in installments, which also include 0% markup plans. You will be able to find all your favorite Xiaomi smartphones in the Alfa Mall app, including the latest smartphones from the Redmi Note series and Poco series. We have listed the comprehensive installment plans of all Xiaomi phones in the given table.

Product Name/Model Price PKR 3

Months0% Markup Plan 6 months 0% Markup Plans 9 months 0% Markup Plans 12 months 18 months 24 months 36 months Redmi A2+ (3+64 GB) 21,000 7,000 3,500 2,333 2,139 1,555 1,264 973 Redmi 13C (6+128 GB) 33,999 11,333 5,667 3,770 3,462 2,518 2,047 1,576 Redmi 12 (8+128 GB) 39,999 13,333 6,667 4,444 4,073 2,963 2,408 1,854 Redmi Note 12 (8+128 GB) 51,999 17,333 8,667 5,778 5,296 3,852 3,130 2,410 Redmi Note 12 (8+256 GB) 66,999 22,333 11,167 7,444 6,823 4,963 4,033 3,105 Redmi Note 13 (9+256GB) 66,999 22,333 11,167 7,444 6,823 4,963 4,033 3,105 Redmi Note 13 Pro (8+256GB) 94,999 28,333 14,167 9,444 8,656 6,296 5,117 3,940 Redmi Note 13 Pro (12+512GB) 100,999 33,666 16,833 11,222 10,286 7,481 6,090 4,691 Redmi Note 13 ProPlus 5G (12+512GB) 155,999 52,000 26,000 17,333 15,887 11,555 9,391 7,231 Poco C65 (6+128GB) 39,999 13,333 6,667 4,444 4,073 2,963 2,408 1,854 Poco C65 (8+256GB) 51,999 17,333 8,667 5,778 5,296 3,852 3,130 2,410 POCO X6 PRO (12+256GB) 145,999 48,666 24,333 16,222 14,869 10,814 8,789 6,767 POCO N6 PRO (12GB+256GB) 99,999 33,333 16,667 11,111 10,104 7,407 6,020 4,635

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah charges a 2.5% processing fee of the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or by calling 021-111-225-111.

In conclusion, Alfa Mall is excited to bring the latest Xiaomi smartphones with convenient 0% markup installment plans. It understands the importance of staying connected with cutting-edge technology and making it easier for you to buy your favorite Xiaomi device.