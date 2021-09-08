Xiaomi is becoming world’s one of the largest smartphone manufacturing companies because of the affordability and sleek design of smartphones. The company has launched a number of smartphones under its Mi, Redmi and Poco brands. In this article, I have come up with the 5 best Redmi phones under PKR 30000 that you can buy in Pakistan. All these phones have come with three years of warranty. Let’s get started.

5 Best Redmi Phones under PKR 30000 in Pakistan

Redmi 9C – Best Entry-Level Smartphone

This brand-new entry-level smartphone has come with a massive 6.53” Dot Drop display for an immersive viewing experience. It has a 5000mAh high-capacity battery that satisfies users who want to do more and enjoy more on their phones. Redmi 9C features MediaTek Helio G35, an octa-core gaming chipset that can go up to 2.3GHz. It also sports the AI optimised triple camera that can quickly and easily capture crisp and clear images in every situation.

Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone,

Screen: 6.53-inch DotDrop Display

6.53-inch DotDrop Display Dimensions: 164.41×76.32×8.41mm

164.41×76.32×8.41mm Weight: 192.3g

192.3g Processor: Mediatek Helio G35

Mediatek Helio G35 Operating System: Funtouch OS 10.5

Funtouch OS 10.5 Battery: Li-Po 5,000 mAh with 10W fast charging support

Li-Po 5,000 mAh with 10W fast charging support RAM: 2/4GB

2/4GB ROM: 32/128 GB

32/128 GB Back Camera: Triple Camera Setup- 13MP+2MP+2MP

Triple Camera Setup- 13MP+2MP+2MP Front Camera: 5MP from facing camera

5MP from facing camera Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity, and a rear fingerprint scanner.

Accelerometer, proximity, and a rear fingerprint scanner. Others: Type-C / 3.5mm / Bluetooth 5.0 / IR Control / 2 Nano SIM Slots + 1 Micro SD Slot/ Reverse Charge 2.5W/ Dual Speaker;

Type-C / 3.5mm / Bluetooth 5.0 / IR Control / 2 Nano SIM Slots + 1 Micro SD Slot/ Reverse Charge 2.5W/ Dual Speaker; Colours: Midnight Grey, Sunrise Orange and Twilight Blue

Price:

In Pakistan, the phone is available in two memory variants. The 2/32 GB variant costs PKR 16,699. The retail price for Redmi 9C 4/128GB variant is 22,999.

Redmi 10 – A Unique and Stylish Phone

Xiaomi has introduced a very powerful smartphone with an amazing processor and camera at a very reasonable price. Redmi 10 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset to run the phone smoothly. The most promising feature of the phone is its 50MP main camera. Other members of the quad-camera setup are 8MP+2MP+2MP. At the front, the phone has an 8MP camera.

Overall, I really like the phone specs and its colours are also unique. Additionally, the phone runs Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12.5 support.

The Key highlights of the phone are,

Display: 6.5″ FHD+ DotDisplay – 2400 x 1080, 405 ppi,

6.5″ FHD+ DotDisplay – 2400 x 1080, 405 ppi, Refresh rate: 90Hz

90Hz Processor: MediaTek Helio G88

MediaTek Helio G88 Back Camera: 50MP |8MP UW | 2MP macro | 2MP depth

50MP |8MP UW | 2MP macro | 2MP depth FrontCamera: 8MP front camera

8MP front camera Security: Side fingerprint sensor – AI Face Unlock

Side fingerprint sensor – AI Face Unlock Battery: 5000mAh (typ) battery – 18W fast charging – 9W reverse wired charging – 22.5W in-box charger USB-C

5000mAh (typ) battery – 18W fast charging – 9W reverse wired charging – 22.5W in-box charger USB-C Navigation & Positioning: GPS: L1 – Galileo: E1 | GLONASS | Beidou | A-GPS supplementary positioning | Electronic compass | Wireless network | Data network

& GPS: L1 – Galileo: E1 | GLONASS | Beidou | A-GPS supplementary positioning | Electronic compass | Wireless network | Data network Sensors: Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Electronic compass | Vibration motor | IR Blaster

Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Electronic compass | Vibration motor | IR Blaster Audio: Dual speakers3.5mm headphone jack

Dual speakers3.5mm headphone jack Software: MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 Wireless Networks: Bluetooth 5.1 – Supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/5GHz Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.1 – Supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/5GHz Wi-Fi Dimensions: Height: 161.95mm – Width: 75.53mm – Thickness: 8.92mm –

Height: 161.95mm – Width: 75.53mm – Thickness: 8.92mm – Weight: 181g

181g Colours: Peeble White, Carbon Grey and Sea Blue

Price:

In Pakistan, the phone is available in two memory variants. The 4/128GB version costs PKR 31,499. The 6/128GB version is available at PKR 32,999

Redmi Note 10 – Best Affordable Redmi Phone with Powerful Processor

Here comes Xiaomi’s other powerful smartphone with a powerful camera setup. Redmi Note 10 has a 48MP main camera at the back to take beautiful pictures. Redmi 10 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Octa-core CPU. I must say, at this price tag, the phone comes with such a powerful gaming processor makes it worth buying.

Additionally, the phone runs Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12.5 support. . It has a 5000mAh high-capacity battery with 33W fast charging.

The Key highlights of the phone are,

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Octa-core CPU, up to 2.2GHz

Display: 6.43’’ AMOLED DotDisplay

6.43’’ AMOLED DotDisplay Back Camera: 48MP + 8MP UW+2MP Macro +2MP Depth

48MP + 8MP UW+2MP Macro +2MP Depth Front Camera: 13MP

13MP Network support: 4G

4G Battery: 5000mAh (typ) high charge cycle battery 33W fast charging

5000mAh (typ) high charge cycle battery 33W fast charging Dimensions: Height: 160.46mm |Width: 74.5mm|Thickness: 8.29mm

Height: 160.46mm |Width: 74.5mm|Thickness: 8.29mm Weight: 178.8 g

178.8 g SIM Type: Dual

Dual Software: MIUI 12 + Android 11

MIUI 12 + Android 11 Sensors: Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Gyroscope | Electronic compass | Linear motor | IR Blaster

Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Gyroscope | Electronic compass | Linear motor | IR Blaster Colours: Onyx Gray, Pebble White and Lake Green

Onyx Gray, Pebble White and Lake Green Others: Type-C / 3.5mm / Bluetooth 5.0 / IR Control / 2 Nano SIM Slots + 1 Micro SD Slot/ Reverse Charge 2.5W/ Dual Speaker;

Price:

In the Pakistani market, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is available for PKR 31,999 (128GB 4GB RAM).

Redmi 9 – Best Affordable Phone

The phone packs a bundle of amazing features. You can see a 6.53″ screen with a massive 5,020 mAh battery. Just like the mid-range phones, it also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Additionally, the phone has come with a quad-camera setup at the back. The rear camera setup includes a 13MP primary camera joined by 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth and 2MP macro units. Moreover, at the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter inside the notch. Also, it runs MIUI 12 and Android Q out of the box.

The other key features of the phones are as follows,

Processor: Media Tek Helio G80 Processor

Media Tek Helio G80 Processor Display: 6.53’’ Dot Drop Display

6.53’’ Dot Drop Display Back Camera: 13MP+8MP+5MP+2MP

13MP+8MP+5MP+2MP Front Camera: 8MP

8MP Network support: 4G

4G Battery: 5020mAh (typ) battery with10W fast charging

5020mAh (typ) battery with10W fast charging Dimensions: Height: 163.32mm | Width: 77.01mm | Thickness: 9.1mm

Height: 163.32mm | Width: 77.01mm | Thickness: 9.1mm Weight: 198g

198g SIM Type: Dual

Dual Software: MIUI 12 + Android Q

MIUI 12 + Android Q Sensors: Vibration Motor, Distance Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Accelerometer, Electronic compass, IR blaster

Vibration Motor, Distance Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Accelerometer, Electronic compass, IR blaster Colours: Carbon Grey, Ocean Green and Sunrise purple

Carbon Grey, Ocean Green and Sunrise purple Others: Type-C / 3.5mm / Bluetooth 5.0 / IR Control / 2 Nano SIM Slots + 1 Micro SD Slot/ Dual Speaker;

Price:

In Pakistan, the phone is available in two memory variants. The 3/32GB version costs you PKR 20,499. The 4/64GB version costs PKR 22,999.

Redmi 9T- One of the Best Redmi Phones under PKR 30000

The phone has been launched in Pakistan in two variants. It is available in 4/128GB and 6/128 GB versions. Both models carry the same specifications and design. The company claims that it is the king of the entry-level smartphone. The phone has come with a quad-camera setup at the back. The bright side of the phone is its main 48MP f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF camera. Redmi 9T comes with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a resolution of 1080 x 2340-pixel. The Redmi 9T has landed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. Additionally, the phone runs Android 10 out of the box with MIUI 12 support.

The key highlights of the phone are,

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Octa-core CPU, up to 2.0GHz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Octa-core CPU, up to 2.0GHz Display: 6.53’’ Dot Drop Display

6.53’’ Dot Drop Display Back Camera: 48MP + 8MP UW+2MP Macro +2MP Depth

48MP + 8MP UW+2MP Macro +2MP Depth Front Camera: 8MP

8MP Network support: 4G

4G Battery: 6000mAh (typ) high charge cycle battery 18W fast charging

6000mAh (typ) high charge cycle battery 18W fast charging Dimensions: Height: 162.3mm | Width: 77.3mm | Thickness: 9.6mm

Height: 162.3mm | Width: 77.3mm | Thickness: 9.6mm Weight: 198g

198g SIM Type: Dual

Dual Software: MIUI 12 + Android Q

MIUI 12 + Android Q Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Accelerometer, proximity, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Colours: Carbon Grey, Twilight Blue, Ocean Green and Sunrise Orange (only for 4GB variant)

Carbon Grey, Twilight Blue, Ocean Green and Sunrise Orange (only for 4GB variant) Others: Type-C / 3.5mm / Bluetooth 5.0 / IR Control / 2 Nano SIM Slots + 1 Micro SD Slot/ Reverse Charge 2.5W/ Dual Speaker;

Price:

In Pakistan, the phone is available in three memory variants. The least expensive 4/64GB model is available at PKR 25,999. The 4/128GB version costs you PKR 27,999. The 6/128GB version costs PKR 31,999.

