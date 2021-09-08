5 Best Redmi Phones under PKR 30000 in Pakistan
Xiaomi is becoming world’s one of the largest smartphone manufacturing companies because of the affordability and sleek design of smartphones. The company has launched a number of smartphones under its Mi, Redmi and Poco brands. In this article, I have come up with the 5 best Redmi phones under PKR 30000 that you can buy in Pakistan. All these phones have come with three years of warranty. Let’s get started.
Redmi 9C – Best Entry-Level Smartphone
This brand-new entry-level smartphone has come with a massive 6.53” Dot Drop display for an immersive viewing experience. It has a 5000mAh high-capacity battery that satisfies users who want to do more and enjoy more on their phones. Redmi 9C features MediaTek Helio G35, an octa-core gaming chipset that can go up to 2.3GHz. It also sports the AI optimised triple camera that can quickly and easily capture crisp and clear images in every situation.
Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone,
- Screen: 6.53-inch DotDrop Display
- Dimensions: 164.41×76.32×8.41mm
- Weight: 192.3g
- Processor: Mediatek Helio G35
- Operating System: Funtouch OS 10.5
- Battery: Li-Po 5,000 mAh with 10W fast charging support
- RAM: 2/4GB
- ROM: 32/128 GB
- Back Camera: Triple Camera Setup- 13MP+2MP+2MP
- Front Camera: 5MP from facing camera
- Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity, and a rear fingerprint scanner.
- Others: Type-C / 3.5mm / Bluetooth 5.0 / IR Control / 2 Nano SIM Slots + 1 Micro SD Slot/ Reverse Charge 2.5W/ Dual Speaker;
- Colours: Midnight Grey, Sunrise Orange and Twilight Blue
Price:
In Pakistan, the phone is available in two memory variants. The 2/32 GB variant costs PKR 16,699. The retail price for Redmi 9C 4/128GB variant is 22,999.
Redmi 10 – A Unique and Stylish Phone
Xiaomi has introduced a very powerful smartphone with an amazing processor and camera at a very reasonable price. Redmi 10 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset to run the phone smoothly. The most promising feature of the phone is its 50MP main camera. Other members of the quad-camera setup are 8MP+2MP+2MP. At the front, the phone has an 8MP camera.
Overall, I really like the phone specs and its colours are also unique. Additionally, the phone runs Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12.5 support.
The Key highlights of the phone are,
- Display: 6.5″ FHD+ DotDisplay – 2400 x 1080, 405 ppi,
- Refresh rate: 90Hz
- Processor: MediaTek Helio G88
- Back Camera: 50MP |8MP UW | 2MP macro | 2MP depth
- FrontCamera: 8MP front camera
- Security: Side fingerprint sensor – AI Face Unlock
- Battery: 5000mAh (typ) battery – 18W fast charging – 9W reverse wired charging – 22.5W in-box charger USB-C
- Navigation & Positioning: GPS: L1 – Galileo: E1 | GLONASS | Beidou | A-GPS supplementary positioning | Electronic compass | Wireless network | Data network
- Sensors: Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Electronic compass | Vibration motor | IR Blaster
- Audio: Dual speakers3.5mm headphone jack
- Software: MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
- Wireless Networks: Bluetooth 5.1 – Supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/5GHz Wi-Fi
- Dimensions: Height: 161.95mm – Width: 75.53mm – Thickness: 8.92mm –
- Weight: 181g
- Colours: Peeble White, Carbon Grey and Sea Blue
Price:
In Pakistan, the phone is available in two memory variants. The 4/128GB version costs PKR 31,499. The 6/128GB version is available at PKR 32,999
Redmi Note 10 – Best Affordable Redmi Phone with Powerful Processor
Here comes Xiaomi’s other powerful smartphone with a powerful camera setup. Redmi Note 10 has a 48MP main camera at the back to take beautiful pictures. Redmi 10 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Octa-core CPU. I must say, at this price tag, the phone comes with such a powerful gaming processor makes it worth buying.
Additionally, the phone runs Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12.5 support. . It has a 5000mAh high-capacity battery with 33W fast charging.
The Key highlights of the phone are,
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Octa-core CPU, up to 2.2GHz
- Display: 6.43’’ AMOLED DotDisplay
- Back Camera: 48MP + 8MP UW+2MP Macro +2MP Depth
- Front Camera: 13MP
- Network support: 4G
- Battery: 5000mAh (typ) high charge cycle battery 33W fast charging
- Dimensions: Height: 160.46mm |Width: 74.5mm|Thickness: 8.29mm
- Weight: 178.8 g
- SIM Type: Dual
- Software: MIUI 12 + Android 11
- Sensors: Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Gyroscope | Electronic compass | Linear motor | IR Blaster
- Colours: Onyx Gray, Pebble White and Lake Green
- Others: Type-C / 3.5mm / Bluetooth 5.0 / IR Control / 2 Nano SIM Slots + 1 Micro SD Slot/ Reverse Charge 2.5W/ Dual Speaker;
Price:
In the Pakistani market, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is available for PKR 31,999 (128GB 4GB RAM).
Redmi 9 – Best Affordable Phone
The phone packs a bundle of amazing features. You can see a 6.53″ screen with a massive 5,020 mAh battery. Just like the mid-range phones, it also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Additionally, the phone has come with a quad-camera setup at the back. The rear camera setup includes a 13MP primary camera joined by 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth and 2MP macro units. Moreover, at the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter inside the notch. Also, it runs MIUI 12 and Android Q out of the box.
The other key features of the phones are as follows,
- Processor: Media Tek Helio G80 Processor
- Display: 6.53’’ Dot Drop Display
- Back Camera: 13MP+8MP+5MP+2MP
- Front Camera: 8MP
- Network support: 4G
- Battery: 5020mAh (typ) battery with10W fast charging
- Dimensions: Height: 163.32mm | Width: 77.01mm | Thickness: 9.1mm
- Weight: 198g
- SIM Type: Dual
- Software: MIUI 12 + Android Q
- Sensors: Vibration Motor, Distance Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Accelerometer, Electronic compass, IR blaster
- Colours: Carbon Grey, Ocean Green and Sunrise purple
- Others: Type-C / 3.5mm / Bluetooth 5.0 / IR Control / 2 Nano SIM Slots + 1 Micro SD Slot/ Dual Speaker;
Price:
In Pakistan, the phone is available in two memory variants. The 3/32GB version costs you PKR 20,499. The 4/64GB version costs PKR 22,999.
Redmi 9T- One of the Best Redmi Phones under PKR 30000
The phone has been launched in Pakistan in two variants. It is available in 4/128GB and 6/128 GB versions. Both models carry the same specifications and design. The company claims that it is the king of the entry-level smartphone. The phone has come with a quad-camera setup at the back. The bright side of the phone is its main 48MP f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF camera. Redmi 9T comes with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a resolution of 1080 x 2340-pixel. The Redmi 9T has landed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. Additionally, the phone runs Android 10 out of the box with MIUI 12 support.
The key highlights of the phone are,
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Octa-core CPU, up to 2.0GHz
- Display: 6.53’’ Dot Drop Display
- Back Camera: 48MP + 8MP UW+2MP Macro +2MP Depth
- Front Camera: 8MP
- Network support: 4G
- Battery: 6000mAh (typ) high charge cycle battery 18W fast charging
- Dimensions: Height: 162.3mm | Width: 77.3mm | Thickness: 9.6mm
- Weight: 198g
- SIM Type: Dual
- Software: MIUI 12 + Android Q
- Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
- Colours: Carbon Grey, Twilight Blue, Ocean Green and Sunrise Orange (only for 4GB variant)
- Others: Type-C / 3.5mm / Bluetooth 5.0 / IR Control / 2 Nano SIM Slots + 1 Micro SD Slot/ Reverse Charge 2.5W/ Dual Speaker;
Price:
In Pakistan, the phone is available in three memory variants. The least expensive 4/64GB model is available at PKR 25,999. The 4/128GB version costs you PKR 27,999. The 6/128GB version costs PKR 31,999.
