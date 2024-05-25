Pay your PTCL Bill Through UPaisa & Get A Chance To Win Up To Rs 10k

PTCL keeps bringing amazing offers for its customers. To promote online billing rather than staying in long bank queues, users have various ways to pay the PTCL bill from the comfort of their homes. UPaisa wallet is one of them. Recently, the company has come up with an exciting offer. Pay your PTCL Bill Through UPaisa and you can get a chance to win rewards up to Rs 10k. So, what are you waiting for? Enjoy peace of mind with effortless payment of PTCL Bills and get a chance to win amazing rewards via a lucky draw.

Pay Your PTCL Bill & Win!

Download the Upaisa App, pay your PTCL Bill & enter the lucky draw. However, there are some terms and conditions:

This campaign is for customers only paying via customer wallet (l0, l1, l2). Agent accounts will not be eligible.

Max 3 entries per customer will be considered.

Month-end reports will be used.

Disbursement only in active account

The lucky draw will be performed in the first week of next month and will be posted manually

How to Pay PTCL Bills Using the UPaisa App?

Bill payment is now more convenient than ever with the UPaisa app. Simply, select the bill payments option from the home screen, and choose the utility bill to be paid. These can include electricity, gas, or phone bills. The next step is to select PTCL after which you will enter the reference number, mobile number, and amount to be paid.

Another way to pay your PTCL bills is by dialing *76#. Select the Pay Bills option, Choose PTCL, Enter the area code with the telephone number, and pay it. A confirmation message will be sent to your phone.

Bolstering the cashless payment structure in the Pakistani ecosystem has never been more important. The UPaisa app is a complete payment platform as it encourages its users to embrace the digital way of life conveniently, thus supporting the Digital Pakistan initiative. Check Out: Unannounced Increase in PTCL Bills Spark Outrage on Social Media