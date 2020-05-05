Personal Information of Tiger Force Volunteers Circulating on Web

The Personal bio-data of Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) are being shared online, according to a report by Dawn. The Tiger Relief force has formally become operational across the state yesterday. The information about the data being leaked first appeared on social media a couple of days ago.

A cyber-analyst Zaki told people on Twitter, “PDF files and images containing personal data of thousands of Corona Relief Tiger Force volunteers including CNICs, mobile numbers etc being casually and illegally shared on different unofficial WhatsApp groups,”.

The documents accessible to Dawn contain information related to volunteers who purportedly registered from Punjab’s Kasur, Khushab, Chunian, Pasrur and Pattoki districts. Amidst the files being notoriously shared on WhatsApp groups, is a signed order issued by the Pasrur assistant commissioner (AC), revealing private details of Tiger Force members.

The documents contain the list of the volunteers with their names, CNIC, contact, tehsil, union council, age, profession, qualification, skills and status of registration. From the district of Kasur, the list includes details of 8,000 people, 4000+ from Pasrur, and 2,000 from Khushab. The document from Pattoki Tehsil is 123-page long and 172 for Chunian Tehsil. Until now, there is no recognition from the government if the documents are genuine.

Earlier in a press conference, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Usman Dar had told that nearly million individuals had registered themselves for the Tiger Force that included doctors, engineers, retired army personnel and many others.

He also told that the tiger force volunteers would help sustain social distancing among buyers at more than 4,000 Utility Stores across the whole country, besides notifying the local administrations regarding the stock availability of those commodities on which the government had given a subsidy of billions of rupees.

But if such a threat to privacy persists, there would remain no volunteers for the noble cause.