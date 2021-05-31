PITB Join Hands with the Higher Education Department to Provide “Rehnumai Markaz” Portal Better IT Support

To provide better IT support to the recently introduced “Rehnumai Markaz”, PITB join hands with the Higher Education Department and Punjab Higher Education Commission. Rehnumai Markaz accessible via mobile and web platform provides information related to academic, local, and international scholarship, openings, chances for entrepreneurship, counseling, and assistance to the students on soft skills development. Also, provides human resource management services to the teachers of public sector colleges and universities.

The Rehnumai Markaz platform also includes links to more than 30,000 online professional courses, more than 500 international and local scholarships, and 50 plus Entrepreneurship Programs.

First Lady Bushra Imran inaugurated the Portal in a ceremony where the Chairman of PITB Azfar Manzoor, Secretary of Higher Education Nadeem Mehboob, and other stakeholders were present.

The portal launched and a research center that will promote Sufism, science, and technology in the country during the solemn event, will be held at the Punjab Sports Board (PSB) E-Library building at Nishter Park Sports Complex.

In the new campus of government college Lahore University, located in Kala Shah Kaku, the Sheik Abul Hasan Ash-Shadhili Sufism, Science & Technology Research Centre will be established.

The effort comes from Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the Department of Higher Education upon the concept and personal interest of the first lady, Bushra Imran.

