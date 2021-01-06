Chairman Board of Management, Institute of Public Health (IPH) and former Governor Punjab Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool and PITB Project Director Ali Kheri signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deploy a campus management solution for providing efficacy to the online education system rolled out as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

PITB Signs an MoU with IPH on Provision of IT Services

During the ceremony, Khalid Maqbool said that COVID-19 pandemic has changed the lifestyle of masses and the use of IT has been increased worldwide for carrying out different tasks. According to the premier, IT was being used in almost every sector including education, healthcare, commerce, etc and online working had become an essential component of life. He also informed that the necessary steps were being taken to introduce modern technology in the IPH and for this purpose, PITB would render technical assistance and cooperation for providing training to the staff.

Furthermore, Mr Khalid lauded services of PITB and told that the board had provided exceptional services for improving IT service and training. It also helped in digitalization of record of the government departments which allow the departments for immediate disposal of official matters and guaranteeing transparency in the system.

In addition to the heads of departments, IPH faculty members and experts from PITB also attended the ceremony. Chairman BoM, IPH Khalid Maqbool and the Project Director, PITB Ali Raza khairi signed the MoU documents presented in the ceremony.

