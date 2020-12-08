KPITB started the second phase of ‘Women Empowerment through Digital Skills’

After successfully equipping 500 females with digital skills from the province, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board has embarked on the next phase of the journey to further train 2500 young women and enable them to play their role in boosting the digital economy of the province in specific and Pakistan in general. The said initiative is a component of KPITB’s initiative, “Digital Jobs in KP”, applications for which have been opened for registrations.

‘Women Empowerment through Digital Skills’ is a component of Digital Jobs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa project, an initiative of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB), funded by Multi-Donor Trust Fund, administered by The World Bank and executed by DEMO and TechValley Pakistan. The program aims to train 3000 women across the seven divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including newly merged districts on employable digital skills to ensure women’s inclusion in the digital economy.

While talking about the success of ‘Women Empowerment through Digital Skills Program’ Ziaullah Khan Bangash, Advisor to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology praised the initiative and also assured the continuity of government efforts for promoting such interventions and developing the capacity of women to benefit from digital employment opportunities. He encouraged females to come forward and contribute their part to the digital economy. Bangash further added that this program will set an example for other provinces to follow. “We are very hopeful that with the help of this program, different job opportunities will emerge for women across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he added.

Managing Director KPITB Dr. Sahibzada Ali Mahmud elaborated that ‘Women Empowerment Digital Skills’ is one of the many initiatives taken by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to encourage and educate the youth and provide a digitally skilled workforce to the industry of Information Technology. Dr. Mahmud further added that these training programs are significantly increasing the digital skills of youth and it provides them the opportunities for earnings.

Maira Yousaf, a resident of Peshawar and a graduate of the first phase of ‘Women Empowerment through Digital Skills Program’ expressed that she completed her training in Social Media Marketing, the course was very well structured. She furthered that through interactive live sessions the trainers provide them basic and advanced knowledge about Social Media Marketing. “They equipped me with the right tools to help me get started in this field,” she added.