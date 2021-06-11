PM Imran Khan Inaugurates One-Window Ehsaas Centre

Planting a sapling, on the inauguration of One-WIndow Ehsas Centre the Prime Minister Imran Khan said “Establishment of the centre is a step forward towards a welfare state.” Dr Sania Nishtar, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection enlightened Imran Khan about the initiative of providing reach and access to the all basic facilities and services under one roof by the name Ehsaas Program. Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection explained that in every district of the country Ehsaas one window centres will be established. Dr Sania Nishtar added that “Ehsaas one window initiative has six components: Its first component is Ehsaas centre, whereas others include a digital information asd services platform, a mobile app, back office consolidated digital interface, a database and a uniform and integrated beneficiary targeting policy.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “The government’s first priority is to provide financial assistance to weak segments of the society as well as to make them self-sufficient in employment through such initiatives.”

The prime minister said that, “For the first time in Pakistan, a comprehensive strategy has been formulated to lift the economically weaker sections out of poverty. “Neighbouring China and India are examples; China has lifted millions out of poverty in the last 30 years, while India has failed,” he said while presiding over a high level meeting of Kamyab Pakistan Program.

The program is aimed to paly a vital role by increasing economic activities in the country and making people self-sufficient for employment. The program will encourage large-scale new entrants with business, low-cost housing and agricultural loans that will not only facilitate in creating opportunities for employment, but also increase economic activity as well as poverty alleviation, GDP growth and people.

