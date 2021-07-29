Prime Minister Imran Khan Followers Reach at 14-Million On Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan reached the 14-million-follower mark on Twitter, follwers number makes him the most-followed Pakistani politician on the social media website. Social media is increasingly being used by politicians to express opinions and promote ideas and Pakistan’s leaders are also very active on social media platforms.

PM Imran Khan is one of the most-followed politicians on Twitter in the world, and he has not only keeps an active presence on the microblogging site, but also has 10 million followers on Facebook and 5 million Instagram followers. It has become the platform for social discussion and information transmission in recent years.

Imran Khan Followers Reach at 14-Million on Twitter

PM Twitter account

PTI, PML-N, and PPP all politician parties leaders have Twitter accounts and are frequently seen expressing their thoughts on main issues. 6.1 million people follow PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Twitter. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has a following of 4.2 million. Along with party leaders, numerous federal ministers have also understood the importance of social media and always maintain their presence on social platforms.

Seven million people observe the Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar on Twitter. Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhary has 4.1 followers, while Foreign Minister Shah Mahmoud Qureshi has 3.8 million followers, according to Twitter.

