Last week, we came to know that Poco M2 Pro will hit the market soon and now it is available for sale. The phone is available in Green and Greener, Out of the Blue, and Two Shades of Black colors. There are three variants of phone available in the market which have three memory options – 4GB/64GB, 6GB/64GB, and 6GB/128GB.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M2 Pro is running on MIUI 11 for Poco, based on Android 10. It is coming with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is running on an octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM.

Poco M2 Pro is Live Now