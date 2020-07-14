Poco M2 Pro is Live Now

Jul 14, 2020
Poco M2 Pro

Last week, we came to know that Poco M2 Pro will hit the market soon and now it is available for sale. The phone is available in Green and Greener, Out of the Blue, and Two Shades of Black colors. There are three variants of phone available in the market which have three memory options – 4GB/64GB, 6GB/64GB, and 6GB/128GB.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M2 Pro is running on MIUI 11 for Poco, based on Android 10. It is coming with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is running on an octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM.

NETWORKTechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
BODYDimensions165.8 x 76.7 x 8.8 mm (6.53 x 3.02 x 0.35 in)
Weight209 g (7.37 oz)
BuildGlass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water-repellent coating
DISPLAYTypeIPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
450 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
HDR10
PLATFORMOSAndroid 10, MIUI 11
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
GPUAdreno 618
MEMORYCard slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal64GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
UFS 2.1
MAIN CAMERAQuad48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS
SELFIE CAMERASingle16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″ 1.0µm
FeaturesHDR, panorama
Video[email protected]/120fps
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
Infrared portYes
RadioFM radio, recording
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
BATTERYNon-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
ChargingFast charging 33W
MISCColorsOut Of The Blue, Green and Greener, Two Shades of Black

