President calls for training Youth in Emerging Technologies

Blockchain is the new emerging technology, however, youth is not able to get command over it despite government efforts. Keeping in view this, the President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi asked for bringing additional training in such emerging technologies including blockchain, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. This was proposed keeping in view the ongoing development in other countries in these sectors while Pakistan is not able to gather the pace.

While discussing this with a delegation of blockchain technology experts, Dr. Arif Aliv said that Pakistani talent should be all set to revolutionize themselves to meet the needs of the fourth industrial Revolution. The panel of experts included Bitcoin SV advocate Jimmy Nguyen, founding president of the Bitcoin Association.

The boom of emerging technologies among Youth- Need to Introduce more Training

The fourth industrial revolution is all about utilizing blockchain technology in public and private sectors. Since we have not adopted this technology to the fullest, if excersises properly, it could be used by government as a tool to track transactions, reduce corruption and increase transparency.

President Dr. Arif Alvi had a meeting with an international delegation of blockchain experts, led by the Founding President of BSV Blockchain Association, Mr. James Nguyen, that called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. pic.twitter.com/G4m4fRpJJy — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) January 17, 2022

While this is contradictory to the State Bank of Pakistan’s view of cryptocurrencies, since it has termed the trading illegal. Following this, Waqar Zaka who is bitcoin vocal had asked used for sit in protest in D-Chowk.

Crypto analytics firm Chainalysis has released a report in Octuber 2021, revealing that Pakistan has the third highest rate of crypto adoption following Vietnam and India. The cryptocurrency adoption by Pkaistanis ransfers of more than $10 million in the country representing 28% of transactions. However this has also let to frauds which were associated with digital currencies annd people has to lose thier assets aswell. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has also blocked websites that deal in cryptocurrencies to prevent fraud.

Let’s see these two avenues of point view will meet to one point in the future.

