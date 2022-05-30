Recently, the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) held elections to elect a new President for the organization. Consequently, Kazim Khan became the new President of CPNE. On the occasion, President Dr. Arif Alvi congratulated the new premier of CPNE and extended his best regards. Apart from it, Dr. Arif Alvi also stressed the importance of educating the youth regarding the positive use of social media and identifying fake news.

Furthermore, the President hopes that the newly elected CPNE leadership will play an important role in the fight against fake news and misinformation.

President Emphasizes the Positive use of Social Media While Congratulating New CPNE Premier

He asked the CPNE-led media to play their part in highlighting issues such as the well-being of individuals with disabilities and the rights of women. He emphasized the importance of moral education as a means of combating social ills. Moreover, the premier said that media could play a significant role in promoting good moral values and Islamic teachings.

CPNE’s President said that he hopes that the new leadership of CPNE will be able to fulfill its social obligations.

Since its inception in 1957, the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors has advocated for the protection of press freedom and access to information in Pakistan. The goals of the body are in line with the democratic practices and for the development and strengthening of democratic institutions.

