Social Media has transformed the way of communication with the world. We can see an unprecedented rise in the spread of information. However, misinformation is the biggest threat that comes with other perks as it can have a lasting impact on society. Therefore, authorities around the world should take stringent measures to curb the menace of misinformation. In this regard, Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, said on Monday that the government completely supports social media independence because the Pakistani Constitution safeguards citizens’ rights and freedom of expression.

Social Media Posts Against the Constitution Would be Prohibited, Says Minister

However, while talking to a six-member group led by TikTok Regional Head of Asia Pacific in Islamabad, the minister said that any social media post against the Constitution of Pakistan is not acceptable.

Furthermore, she believes that the general public, particularly the youth, should be educated about Tik Tok video making. She stated that using social media to propagate instability, bogus news, or immorality in society will be prohibited.

In response, the delegation said that Tik Tok will play a key role in guiding the youth in video production in partnership with the government. According to the delegation, the application can also help promote Pakistan’s culture and values. Moreover, the delegation said that millions of videos were generated on Tik Tok App to encourage national spirit during Pakistan National Days and the PSL event (Feb 2022).

