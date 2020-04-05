OPPO commits 6.2 Million to the Prime Minister COVID-19 Relief Fund

OPPO, the premium global smartphone brand has announced today to commit PKR 6.2 Million to the Prime Minister COVID-19 Relief fund. In a meeting held on 4th April 2020 at the Governor House with the PM Imran Khan, Governor Punjab, Muhammad Sarwar, and George Long CEO OPPO Pakistan AED along with other delegates, the company presented a cheque of PKR 6.2 Million to help the government fight this pandemic. PKR 5 Million was contributed by the company and an additional amount of PKR 1.2 Million was raised by the help of employees for the cause.

“The nation’s healthcare departments are playing an active role in mitigating the effects of COVID-19 and providing their 100% in this regard. In the current political atmosphere, which values obedience as well as competence, we appreciate the government officials who are playing their significant role to deal with the pandemic”,

said George Long CEO OPPO Pakistan AED.

OPPO had already taken the requisite measures for the security of its employees, customers and the general public as a whole. The company is also trying to spread awareness of COVID-19 amongst the masses through their digital media platforms to facilitate the communities to cope with this pandemic.