Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Unveils Brand-New Update

Ubisoft has rolled out a new update for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, aiming to address various bugs and glitches across all versions of the game. While the game has received widespread critical acclaim, there are still areas for improvement to enhance players’ experiences.

Developed by Ubisoft Montpellier, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown marks the return of the beloved franchise to consoles and PCs after more than a decade. Since its release on January 18, the game has garnered praise from both critics and fans, boasting an impressive Metascore of 86 and a user score of 90. However, there have been rumours of the game’s sales falling short of Ubisoft’s expectations, coupled with reports of technical issues encountered by some players post-launch, prompting the development team to swiftly release multiple patches.

The official Discord server for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has confirmed the availability of update 1.0.4 on all platforms, with the Nintendo Switch version receiving an additional bug fix in update 1.0.5. According to Mp1st, this update tackles numerous bugs affecting the game’s user interface, gameplay mechanics, and specific quests. Notably, the update fixes the issues with the reward notification for Young Sargon and the Digital Artbooks unlock. It now ensures a smoother experience for players using the in-game overlay for Ubisoft Connect on PC. Additionally, players will no longer encounter issues with the in-game cursor and health bar remaining stuck on the screen when interacting with Memory Shards or upgrading Blessing amulets.

The update comes in varying file sizes across platforms, ranging from 397 MB on the Nintendo Switch to 7.27 GB on the Xbox Series X|S, with the PC version weighing in at 484.58 MB. Gameplay fixes have been implemented to prevent scenarios where the player character, Sargon, could become stuck in Mount Oaf or glitch in certain areas after a soft reset. For instance, it addresses the issues with Sargon’s invincibility and invisibility after using Shadow of the Simurgh with the Dragon King amulet’s effects active. Players can also expect smoother progression in quests such as Moon Gatherer, Treasure of the Seven Seas, and Lost Warriors.

This latest update is crucial for players aiming to fully complete Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and unlock all trophies/achievements. Ubisoft Montpellier continues to investigate reported issues and welcomes feedback from players through the game’s official Discord server, indicating that further updates may be on the horizon.