Pringles: Get paid to work in a Video Game

Pringles has launched a competition in which one winner will be paid to work as a non-playable character in a video game (NPC). The physical and virtual worlds are becoming increasingly entwined with the advent of the metaverse. As brands continue to capitalise on this trend, it was perhaps inevitable that someone would come up with a very 2022 idea: allowing a person to live inside a video game.

The game is Train Sim World, a train simulation game available through Xbox Game Pass, and the job is to re-fill Pringles vending machines.

Applicants had until July 6 to post a selfie or video, as well as 50 words or less, on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook, using the hashtag #PringlesStayInTheGame and tagging @Pringles UK, to explain why they would be the ideal Pringles vending machine stocker.

Fifty finalists will be chosen, and the winning entry’s likeness will be 3-D modelled and reproduced for their role in Train Sim World in September.

The competition is taking place throughout Europe, with a focus on the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. A talking vending machine visited The Green in Boxpark Shoreditch to conduct in-person interviews with humans. Isn’t it only fair? Over 100 people applied for the NPC position. Ian Smith, a comedian, provided the voice for the vending machine.