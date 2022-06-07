The development of IT industries holds much significance for any country around the globe. For this purpose, a healthy ecosystem is required in the form of Special Technology Zones, IT Boot Camps, Seminars, etc. So, in this regard, the Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]), the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and Excellence Delivered have collaborated to roll out the country’s first ever free IT boot camp, TechLift. The primary motive behind the motive is the skill development of the youth of Pakistan.

Functions of the IT Boot Camp:

The IT boot camp includes training for the youngsters in the fields of web engineering (.NET) and app development on platforms like Flutter and React Native. The boot camp will span for three months and will be providing a learning environment for the trainees with hands-on practical sessions to uplift their skills.

PSEB & [email protected] Launch Country’s First-Ever Free IT Boot Camp

The boot camp is particularly set up for unemployed or underemployed individuals who finished their graduation in 2017 and onwards. The program would assist in preparing the youth for the necessary skills they require in the rapidly transforming web engineering and mobile app development industry.

The TechLift program will enable the youngsters to get on a career path like a freelancing path, startup, etc. Furthermore, the trainees of the program will be added to a PSEB Talent Portal. Also, the portal would support career counseling, and job placement services, and it will be accessible to the entire IT industry.

Check out? Pakistan IT exports exceeds $3 billion in 2021-22