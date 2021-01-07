PTA Asks Social Media Paltforms to Establish Offices in Pakistan

Popular social media websites had been asked to establish their offices in the country, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The counsel of PTA shared this information with the IHC on a petition filed against uploading of “blasphemous” content on Netflix and other social media platforms. The petition was filed by advocate Tariq Asad.

IHC Justice Aamer Farooq said, “Netflix should be banned permanently for uploading a “sacrilegious” film while Google, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook should be instructed to open franchises in Pakistan within six months. The matter has also been taken up with these websites”

Once these social media platforms open their offices in Pakistan, then PTA will be able to easily enforce the regulations. PTA said that the film’s trailer was aired on Netflix and in it was uploaded on any other platform, they would be asked to remove it. The court has sought a report from the PTA and will arranged the hearing in coming two weeks.

Well, it is very important that these social media platforms open their offices in the Pakistan as it will get easy for the higher authorities to keep control on the uploading and removing of illicit content.

