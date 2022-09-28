PTA Blocks1 Mn Social Media IDs Over Smear Campaign Against Institutions

In an effort to curb fake and hateful content, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has blocked 1 million social media IDs. These accounts were uploading illegal content and spreading hate campaigns against state institutions. These campaigns were damaging the position of state institutions.

According to PTA, it received around 1,200,000 complaints out of which 134,000 complaints were against Facebook. Moreover, after careful analysis, it blocked over 1,135,000 IDs for posting ‘illegal’ content and involvement in a smear campaign against state institutions.

Other than this, more than 112,000 fake Social Media IDs were also blocked on Facebook. The telecom regulator also got 65,122 complaints of accounts that were posting ‘immoral’ content on TikTok. After reviewing, PTA blocked 63,000 IDs.

As far as YouTube is concerned, 36,000 videos were removed for sharing immoral content whereas 31,860 Twitter IDs were also blocked after receiving the complaints.

Other than these, 10,000 Ids were declared non-guilty whereas some of the remaining ids are left and PTA is working on them too.

PTA’s action against Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram Accounts

Social Media Platform Total Accounts Blocked Action Under-Process Non-Guilty Miscellaneous/Others 884,835 878,300 6,273 262 Facebook 134,549 112,398 17,548 4,603 Twitter 63,233 31,870 28,070 3,293 TikTok 65,122 63,632 1,407 83 YouTube 42,832 36,138 4,533 2,161 Instagram 10,919 8,078 2,671 170 Snack Video 3,775 3,602 71 6 Likee 1,036 965 – – Dailymotion 576 531 – –

No doubt, PTA is doing marvelous work when it comes to curbing hatred, and fake and immoral content on social media. However, people are also playing their part by reporting such accounts. The main reason behind such postings is just to defame the image of the country since such posts are shared by people throughout the world.

Other than this, PTA is also working hard to restore the telecommunication services in flood-affected areas in collaboration with telecom operators.

