PTA Issues Mobile Device Manufacturing Authorizations to 19 Companies

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued Mobile Device Manufacturing Authorizations to 19 foreign and local companies for the production of mobile devices (2G/3G/4G ) locally.

Initially valid for the next 10 years, the manufacturers may also establish their own new brand under the authorization, helping in the promotion of ‘Manufactured in Pakistan’ culture. Mobile devices produced by these manufacturers shall not only be sold in the country but can also be exported to other competitive markets of the region and beyond.

The device manufacturing plants shall be instrumental in providing new job opportunities and low priced handsets for Pakistani users.

Aimed at encouraging manufacturers to set up their plants in Pakistan, the Government has introduced a comprehensive and supportive Mobile Manufacturing Policy, subsequent to which PTA issued Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations in 2021. These developments made way for the issuance of manufacturing authorizations, a major milestone in the journey towards “Digital Pakistan”.

