The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued provisional permission to PMCL (Jazz) for technical trials in collaboration with BiP Communication Technologies for an initial period of two months with effect from 15th March 2023.

The PTA officials revealed that the permission is given only for technical trials and non-commercial. It will take further input from all the stakeholders including intelligence and law enforcement agencies. It is not possible to wait for months and years to take such decisions or till the completion of the three-member PTA Authority.

PTA Grants Permission to Jazz for Technical Trials

The PTA has allowed Jazz for trials on some terms and conditions including;

the trial will be conducted on a non-exclusive, non-permanent, non-discriminatory, non-interference and non-protection basis

A2N and N2A calls shall be made for Jazz Intra-Network only. However, a limited number of Other Mobile Operators (OMOs) SIMs/Fixed Local Loop Operators (FLLOs) connection may be allowed to test Inter-Network A2N/N2A call scenarios and its commercial/QoS aspects subject to the mutual consent of the OMO/FLLO and PMCL. Furthermore, test SIMs details/connections of other OMO/FLLO shall be shared with Authority,

PMCL to ensure A2N and N2A calls feature should be available within Pakistan only

PMCL to ensure that a mechanism is put in place for interrogating from the EIRs to ensure BIP call is done via PTA-approved IMEIs devices

PMCL will ensure that necessary safeguards are in place to abide by PTA’s DIRBS and Loss/Stolen Device requirements

PMCL to ensure and maintain LI compliance

PMCL to share detailed arrangements with Turkcell to ensure the security and privacy of Pakistani citizen data

PMCL to ensure requisite safeguard to data security concerns

PMCL will ensure compliance with Quality of Service (QoS) as laid down in the Licence Terms & Conditions and Cellular Mobile Network Quality of Service Regulations 2021.

A2N/N2A calls will be charged from user airtime as per the existing voice or data packages of PMCL and no hidden/additional charges will be applicable.

PMCL will seek approval of the consumer awareness material through CA Division PTA and clearly mention that the services are on a trial basis for a limited time period

PMCL and BiP undertake not to indulge in anti-competitive practices with regard to offering services to end consumers and other telecom operators

PMCL shall pay all applicable taxes to the GoP for all types of traffic

PMCL will seek prior approval of its data tariffs from PTA in case of data offers with regard to BiP services

In case of international incoming minutes terminated through BiP, the proceeds/receipts from the corresponding operator(s) respecting incoming international telephony services shall be maintained by the LDN / respective LDI operator in a separate bank account maintained for the purpose

PMCL shall pay all applicable interconnection charges including termination rates for call termination to the telecom network

The complete technical architecture of the solution (HLD/LLD ATPs). Call flows with L3 Signaling and integration details shall be shared

Regulatory compliance and global best practices (e.g. as adopted in Turkey) be shared.

Post-Trial Requirements include;