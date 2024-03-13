X Suspension and Contempt Allegations Rock High Court Proceedings

Lately, the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Aamir Farooq, presided over a petition filed by journalist Ehtesham Abbasi against the suspension of social media platform X. During the session, the lawyer representing the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) requested time for preparation, prompting a delay in proceedings.

Meanwhile, developments unfolded regarding a petition filed in the Sindh High Court concerning contempt of court allegations against Chief Justice Amir Farooq. A notice has been issued on the contempt petition, with the petitioner’s counsel directed to provide a clear response at the next hearing.

Chief Justice Farooq expressed concerns over the admissibility of the petition, emphasizing the seriousness of shutting down social media platforms and its implications for fundamental rights. The petitioner’s advocate urged for a prompt response, stating, “Let the answer come now; we don’t show our weapons in advance.” In response, the Chief Justice emphasized the need for a timely resolution and refrained from setting a distant date for the next hearing.

Acknowledging the importance of a timely resolution, Chief Justice Farooq refrained from scheduling a distant date for the next hearing, instead opting for expediency. Consequently, the court adjourned the hearing of the case until March 26th, signaling a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal saga surrounding social media regulation and judicial accountability.