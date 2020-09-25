Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has urged Chinese ByteDance owned social media platform TikTok to block what it called “immoral, obscene and vulgar” content on the video-sharing app In a statement, PTA said that the famous video-sharing platform has been directed to block vulgar content and to prevent the usage of its platform for propagating such content.

PTA Urges TikTok to Immediately Block Immoral Content in Pakistan

PTA stated,

In addition, the platform has been directed to put in place an effective content monitoring and moderation mechanism to proactively remove indecent/immoral content failing which necessary action will be taken under the law.

TikTok has become famous globally with its 15 to 60-second short video clips and is immensely popular among Pakistani youth, with some users having millions of followers. According to analytics firm Sensor Tower. In Pakistan, the video-sharing app has been downloaded nearly 39 million times and is the 3rd-most downloaded app over the past year after WhatsApp and Facebook.

Back in the month of July, the PTA had issued a “final warning” to TikTok demanding to eliminate vulgar content. PTA also banned the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) platform after receiving objections that the game is addictive and has an adverse effect on the physical and psychological health of the children.

In addition to that, PTA also issued a notice to YouTube to effectively monitor content so that the unlawful material is not accessible in Pakistan. Pakistan’s recently passed digital laws have been broadly criticized by rights activists as being draconian due to the sweeping powers they grant to the authorities.

