In line with the tradition of celebrating International Women’s Day, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), organized a series of events with great fervor across Pakistan including Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Karachi. The events promoted the international theme, #EachforEqual, where an equal world is an enabled world.

The event that took place at the PTCL Academy in Islamabad featured the inspiring stories of PTCL women, along with distinguished guest speakers, Kishwar Naheed, an eminent Urdu Poet & educationist, Andleeb Abbas, MNA, and Maha Wajahat Khan, founder of the very popular, Maha’s Photography. The discussion enlightened the participants on how to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve workplace and overall celebrate women’s achievements.

PTCL celebrates International Women’s Day across Pakistan

On the occasion, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, said, “Propelled by an increasing need for change, PTCL has been evolving to encompass diversity and women empowerment to end workplace bias by reinforcing #EachForEqual. PTCL has been diligently pursuing and promoting gender equality through balanced workplace integration and empowerment of women. With the company’s reach in both rural and urban areas, we provide ample opportunity to transform this momentum into action where they realize their full potential.”

The guest speakers shared their success stories and how they overcame challenges throughout their professional careers. Kishwar Naheed shared her views on the role of women to build modern societies and subsequent issues that they face in today’s contemporary world. Andleeb Abbas shared her initial struggle and path to a successful career against all odds. Maha Wahajat Khan shared her journey in the creative field and how other aspiring women photographers can increase their visibility and outreach on digital mediums.

Check out? How to download Google Maps, Facebook and WhatsApp on Huawei Y7p

To recognize and celebrate women in PTCL, a special campaign was also successfully launched across the nation where they were encouraged to share their inspiring stories. Women all across organization participated and shared their motivating success stories where they also attributed PTCL’s role in facilitating them. To provide an enabling work environment, PTCL took initiatives to enable women including daycare, parking facilities and working from home facility for two days in a month, among many others.

PTCL, being a national company, provides an equal opportunity and equal prospect for career growth across the country.