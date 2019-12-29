PTCL has introduced an exciting offer for its CharJi users. All new users are eligible for this offer. Not only the new, but all inactive users of CharJi can also subscribe to this offer. The inactive users need to dial 1218 to change their package to unlimited package. PTCL CharJi Unlimited Package is Now Available in Rs. 1,999 only. Don’t waste your time, get the CharJi device and use this unlimited offer by PTCL. It is said that it is an unlimited package but users will get 150GB per month which is quite enough. Let’s have a look at the details of the package.

PTCL CharJi Unlimited Package is Now Available in Rs. 1,999 only

Offered Incentives:

After subscribing to this offer, PTCL CharJi users will get unlimited internet.

Eligibility:

All new and existing (inactive) CharJi users can avail this offer.

Price:

CharJi Unlimited Package is Available in Rs. 1,999.

Validity:

PTCL users can use this offer for 30 days.

Terms and Conditions: