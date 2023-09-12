PTCL & DynaSys join hands to take IoT & Satellite Communications to the next level

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and DynaSys Networks (DynaSys) announced the signing of two Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) at a ceremony held at the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) in Rawalpindi.

The signing ceremony was jointly chaired by Aamer Ejaz, Group Vice President, Carrier Services, PTCL & Ufone 4G and Ali Akhtar, Founder and CEO, DynaSys Networks. The ceremony was attended by senior officials from both organizations, along with the leadership of NASTP.

The MoU on Internet of Things (IoT) establishes the technical framework for the integration of DynaSys’ IoT platform and end user devices with PTCL’s Cloud and cybersecurity infrastructure as well as wired and wireless transmission networks. This would culminate in a fully assimilated and first of its kind IoT service that would be commercially available to customers across Pakistan. The mission statement on IoT reaffirmed by both organizations is to jointly become Pakistan’s largest IoT service provider with the first to one million active end user subscriptions.

PTCL and DynaSys Networks

During the ceremony, Aamer Ejaz, Group Vice President Carrier Services, PTCL & Ufone 4G said,

“We are excited to establish a partnership with DynaSys to support the IoT and satcom needs of our business partners. PTCL, a market leader in telecom, is proactively playing its role to bridge the digital divide to bring a positive change in the lifestyle of people. Such partnerships will help achieve that objective by providing futuristic, innovative and cost-effective solutions even in the remotest parts of the country. It will contribute significantly towards stirring the business activity and overall economic growth of the country.”

On the occasion, Ali Akhtar, Founder and CEO of DynaSys Networks, said, “The framework that DynaSys and PTCL have formally signed today is a giant leap for materializing IoT in Pakistan. The missing piece of the puzzle so far has been the platform which we have now solved. In the months ahead we will be working hand in glove to materialize Pakistan’s first full-fledged IoT service. On satellite communications, it is natural that the talent of both organizations would gravitate towards each other for a high impact market presence. We’re taking solid steps to dominate this space in Pakistan and to spread out to the broader region.”

The MoU aligns the vast technical and commercial expertise of DynaSys’ satellite communications team with PTCL’s extensive satellite communications infrastructure and rich history of satellite services in Pakistan. Through this alliance, both companies not only endeavor to become Pakistan’s largest satellite communications systems integrators and service providers, but also aim to significantly increase market share across the region.

Also Read: PTCL & ChildLife Foundation join hands to save children through Telemedicine Facility