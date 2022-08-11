PTCL, Nokia successfully trial 1-Terabit Live Optical Network

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has successfully conducted country’s first trial of 1-Terabit transport capacity per wavelength, in collaboration with Nokia.

The trial was conducted in a live network environment, where PTCL Metro Transport Network was upgraded to 1-Terabit per channel, extending its capacity to extreme speeds of 32-Terabit per fiber. The trial was based on Nokia’s Photonic Service Engine Transport Technology, designed to maximize network capacity and provide better customer experience, with faster and higher bandwidth.

This pilot transformation will lead to transport network enablement for future technologies, while creating new opportunities for industries as well as individuals. This is yet another step on PTCL’s roadmap and resolve to prepare its network infrastructure for embracing the growing data traffic demands of high-speed services and bandwidth intensive applications, including Ultra HD Video Streaming, Industrial Automation, Smart Cities and e-learning platforms for its subscribers and enterprise customers.

From a consumer point of view, 1 Terabit-per-second capacity is enough bandwidth to download the entire Game of Thrones video series in HD in less than 2 seconds, and can support 300,000 HD video zoom calls simultaneously.

Jafar Khalid, Chief Technology Officer, PTCL Group, said,

“We are committed to digitizing our customer experience by providing state-of-the-art solutions. Keeping this in view, we tested the scalability and evolution of our optical transport network by enhancing the existing capacity to 1-Terabit per channel, to facilitate the ever-growing data traffic demand of our corporate and consumer segments. Nokia’s modern technology and expertise has helped us to test bandwidths up-to 1-Terabit, that will help provide a superior customer experience and enable seamless future expansion of our transport network capacity across Pakistan.”

Imran Durrani, Customer Team Head for PTCL Group at Nokia, said, “This new trial with PTCL is yet another testimony to further strengthening long-term partnership between us. Our industry-leading optical solutions including Photonic Service Switch and Photonic Service Engine are empowering PTCL to cost-effectively enhance network capacity as data consumption continues to rapidly increase. Our pathbreaking Flexgrid architecture allows PTCL to modernize and upgrade its optical network to provide individuals and enterprises with a fast and reliable network connectivity.”

PTCL endeavors to offer its customers enhanced service quality, faster speeds and enable a simplified network architecture that increases operational efficiencies.

