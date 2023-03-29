PTCL Nominates IT Secretary Navid Ahmed Shaikh as the New Chairman

Advertisement

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited has announced a change in its Board of Directors. With immediate effect, Navid Ahmed Shaikh has been named the new Chairman while Dr. Ahmed Mujtaba Memon has been named the new Director of PTCL. The Board of Directors is certain that the appointment of these highly competent people will give the company access to their valuable experience and knowledge.

As part of the change in management, Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna (chairman) and Dr. Iram Anjum Khan (director) resigned from the Board of Directors on March 29th, 2023. The business wishes to convey its heartfelt appreciation for the efforts made by these individuals while they served on the board.

BoD is Optimistic about New Appointments

The Board of Directors is optimistic that Navid Ahmed Shaikh and Dr. Ahmed Mujtaba Memon’s expertise and experience will help the company accomplish its strategic goals. It is anticipated that their appointments would give the company’s leadership a new perspective. Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited is dedicated to providing its clients with top-notch telecommunications services and assisting in the expansion and improvement of the nation’s economy.

The new board of the company is comprised of the following individuals:

Navid Ahmed Shaikh (Chairman) Abdulrahim A. Al Nooryani (Director) Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh (Director) Hatem Dowidar (Director) Ahmed Mujtaba Memon (Director) Mikhail Gerchuk (Director) Mohamed Karim Bennis (Director) Ahad Khan Cheema (Director) Burak Sevilengul (Director)

Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that Mr. Navid was also appointed as IT Secretary around 2 weeks ago and now he has been elected as the chairman of PTCL as well.

