PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, continues its tradition of commemorating Pakistan’s cultural heritage with the launch of the BOU KATA! PUBG MOBILE! – a kite festival event running from February 20 to March 10. This event marks another chapter in the battle royale game’s ongoing dedication to immersing gamers in the vibrant tapestry of Pakistani culture.

PUBG MOBILE Takes Flight With Bou Kata! Kite Festival

PUBG MOBILE is renowned for integrating a diverse range of in-game-themed activities dedicated to Pakistani culture, spanning from tourism and wedding outfits to film and cricket. As spring unfolds across most parts of Pakistan, the Basant festival brings the euphoria of kite flying.

Speaking about the initiative, Khawar Naeem, Country Head Pakistan, Level Infinite, said, “To maintain its reputation for innovative and interactive themed activities, PUBG MOBILE has introduced an exhilarating in-game Kite Duel activity. Gamers are experiencing the true essence of Basant with the iconic song ‘Dil Hua Bou Kata’ by renowned singer Fariha Pervez playing during the activity, evoking nostalgic memories of the festival. They also have the chance to win Daraz gift cards worth Rs10,000. Additionally, the Kite Festival Wishing Activity offers generous prize pools, and the Kite Festival Card Flipping Activity adds an element of excitement and luck to the event.”

In addition to the Kite Festival, PUBG MOBILE has exciting plans for March, including special activities to honour Pakistan Day and Ramadan. The launch of the 2024 local culture theme series “Campaign” will further showcase Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, combining traditional elements with popular youth-centric national games to create a dynamic and immersive gaming experience.

